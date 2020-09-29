Advertisement

Poco X3 to go on its first sale today at 12 Noon via Flipkart

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 29, 2020 10:27 am

Latest News

Key features of the Poco X3 include a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, 6,000mAh battery and the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC.

Poco X3 will go on its first sale today in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart. The phone is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option,  Rs 18,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option while the top-end 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 19,999.

The Poco X3 comes in two colour options including Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey. Key features of the Poco X3 include a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, 6,000mAh battery and the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC.

 

Poco X3 runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12.0.1 running on top of it. Poco X3 comes with a 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels)  display with HDR10, Corning Gorilla 5 protection. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate display with 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 732G processor with Adreno 618 GPU. It comes with a LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus with a staggering 70% larger heat pipe that cools the device up to 6 degrees. There is expandable memory up to 256GB.

The phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.89 aperture, 13-megapixel 119° ultra-wide sensor with 1.12μm, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor with 1.75μm, f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there will be a 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture for selfies, housed in the hole-punch cutout.

Poco X3 is backed up by a 6000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well and an IP53 dust and water resistance rating.

Latest News from Poco

