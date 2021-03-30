Advertisement

Poco X3 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 860, 5160mAh battery, up to 8GB RAM and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 30, 2021 12:48 pm

Poco X3 Pro key specifications include a quad rear camera setup, 120Hz refresh rate, 5160mAh battery with fast charging support, and Snapdragon 860 chipset.
Poco has today launched the Poco X3 Pro, the company’s latest mid-range smartphone in India. Poco X3 Pro key specifications include a quad rear camera setup, 120Hz refresh rate, 5160mAh battery with fast charging support, and Snapdragon 860 chipset.

 

Poco X3 Pro Price

 

The Poco X3 Pro is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It is offered in Graphite Black, Steel Blue and Golden Bronze colour options.

 

Poco X3 Pro will be available for sale on Flipkart starting April 6th. Launch offer includes Rs 1000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit cards and EMI

 

Poco X3 Pro Specifications

 

Poco X3 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, up to 450 nits brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla 6 protection. It is powered by the new Snapdragon 860 SoC based on a 7nm process paired with Adreno 640 GPU.

 

The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The phone packs a 5160mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging.

 

In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX582 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with a 119-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

 

The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual speakers and Hi-Res audio. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C, NFC and headphone jack. It measures at around 165.3×76.8×9.4mm and weighs at 215 grams.

 

 

