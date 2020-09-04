Advertisement

Poco X3 NFC alleged price, specifications and more surfaced online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 04, 2020 11:30 am

Latest News

Ahead of the official launch, key details about the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online.
Advertisement

Poco is gearing up to launch its next-generation of the smartphone, the Poco X3 NFC on September 7. Now ahead of the official launch, key details about the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online. 

 

The Poco X3 NFC pricing has been spotted on a website. The listing reveals that the smartphone will come with two models: Poco X3 NFC Standard Version for PHP 10,990 (approx. Rs 16,650) and Poco X3 NFC Premium Version for PHP 12,990 (approx. Rs 19,670). 

 

Furthermore, the Poco X3 NFC smartphone has appeared on a hands-on video by a Spanish YouTube channel known as Tecivideos TV. Additionally, tipster Abhishek Yadav has posted the detailed specifications of the Poco X3 NFC, which is translated from the Spanish video. 

 

Advertisement

To start with the specifications, the smartphone will be loaded with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The phone will be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage and it might also come with 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. 

 

The phone will come equipped with NFC for contactless payment and it will also feature an infrared sensor. The Poco X3 NFC will be loaded with 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 120Hz refresh rate. 


The phone will run on Android 10 with MIUI 12.0.1 running on top of it. In terms of cameras, the phone will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens. The phone will come with one speaker and it will feature 5160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

 

Poco X3 leaks: Tipped to have a 120Hz display

Poco exec teases four possible designs for Poco X3

Poco X3 confirmed to launch on September 7

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Poco

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 8T key specifications leaked online

Poco M2 teased to be the most affordable 6GB RAM smartphone

Redmi 9A will go on sale for the first time today via Amazon, Mi.com

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop
Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters
Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more
Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?

Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies