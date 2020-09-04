Poco X3 NFC alleged price, specifications and more surfaced online

Ahead of the official launch, key details about the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online.

Advertisement

Poco is gearing up to launch its next-generation of the smartphone, the Poco X3 NFC on September 7. Now ahead of the official launch, key details about the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online.

The Poco X3 NFC pricing has been spotted on a website. The listing reveals that the smartphone will come with two models: Poco X3 NFC Standard Version for PHP 10,990 (approx. Rs 16,650) and Poco X3 NFC Premium Version for PHP 12,990 (approx. Rs 19,670).

Furthermore, the Poco X3 NFC smartphone has appeared on a hands-on video by a Spanish YouTube channel known as Tecivideos TV. Additionally, tipster Abhishek Yadav has posted the detailed specifications of the Poco X3 NFC, which is translated from the Spanish video.

Advertisement

To start with the specifications, the smartphone will be loaded with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The phone will be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage and it might also come with 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage.

The phone will come equipped with NFC for contactless payment and it will also feature an infrared sensor. The Poco X3 NFC will be loaded with 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 120Hz refresh rate.



The phone will run on Android 10 with MIUI 12.0.1 running on top of it. In terms of cameras, the phone will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens. The phone will come with one speaker and it will feature 5160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.