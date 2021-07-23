Poco X3 GT to come with MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, renders leaked

Poco X3 GT design renders have now been leaked. The phone will launch on July 28 in Malaysia. It will be five days after the Poco F3 GT launch in India which is scheduled today.

Ahead of the official launch, some details about the Poco X3 GT smartphone have surfaced online, along with the design renders. The phone is expected to arrive as a rebranded Redmi smartphone. It is likely to be a rebranded of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G that was launched in the Chinese market.

Meanwhile, the company has also released a new teaser poster, confirming the chipset of the smartphone. It will come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC and support 5G connectivity. Also, there will support for 67W Turbo Charging.

Design Renders

The leaked renders by 91Mobiles confirm that the Poco X3 GT is indeed a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. It has a punch-hole display with the selfie camera cutout located at the center of the screen. At the back, the device sports a triple rectangular camera module. The rear also sports POCO branding at the bottom-right corner.

It is said to launch in three colours – Black, Green, and White. Among the three, the Green and White colour options have a textured back. The volume rocker and power button are on the right side of the device.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G is priced at 1499 yuan (Rs 17,040 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at 1799 yuan (Rs 20,460 approx.). The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs 1999 yuan (Rs 22,720 approx.).

It was also reported earlier that Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G could launch in India as Poco X3 GT. If the X3 GT will be Redmi Note 10 Pro, then its pricing will be starting around Rs 20,000. It comes in Green, White and Blue colours.

Poco X3 GT specifications (expected)

Poco X3 GT is said to feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution. Also, the display will sport a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate. It will run on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5. There will be a 5000mAh battery that supports 67 W fast charging.

Further, the phone will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor. It will be coupled with 6GB/6GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. There will also be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The phone will have a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, LED flash. Additionally, there will be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, it could feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera.