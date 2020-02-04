Live: Poco X2 launching today

Poco X2 specifications: Expected

If Poco X2 is just the rebranded version of Redmi K30, it will feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. In terms of cameras, the smartphone will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it will come with a dual-selfie camera a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The smartphone will run on Android 10 with Poco Launcher on top of it which is similar to what was seen in Poco F1. In terms of battery, the Poco X2 is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM.