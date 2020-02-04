Live: Poco X2 launching today

Recent teasers have confirmed that Poco X2 is none other than Redmi K30, which was launched in China in December last year.
Poco is all set to launch its second smartphone, the Poco X2, in India today. The company, will sometimes back was a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has been teasing some key features of the upcoming smartphone. To start with, the brand has revealed that the phone will come with a 120Hz refresh rate along with 25W fast charging support. For the pricing, the smartphone is said to come with a price tag of Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. However, recent teasers have confirmed that the smartphone is none other than Redmi K30, which was launched in China in December last year. The Geekbench listing further confirms that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor.
Poco X2 expected price
Poco hasn’t shared the official price of Poco X2 yet. As mentioned in the earlier post, Poco X2 is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G that was launched in December 2019 in China. The 6GB + 64GB storage variant of Redmi K30 is priced at Rs 16,300. The other three variants,6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB, are priced at Rs 17,300), Rs 19,300 and Rs 22,400, respectively in China. We can expect the Poco X2’s price to start under Rs 16,000 in India.
Poco X2 specifications: Expected
If Poco X2 is just the rebranded version of Redmi K30, it will feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. In terms of cameras, the smartphone will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it will come with a dual-selfie camera a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.
The smartphone will run on Android 10 with Poco Launcher on top of it which is similar to what was seen in Poco F1. In terms of battery, the Poco X2 is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM.
Poco X2 to run on Snapdragon 730G
Unlike the Poco F1, which ran on the top of the line Snapdragon 845 chipset, the Poco X2 is likely to be powered by a mid-tier Snapdragon 730G SoC. The performance of the Snapdragon 730G is significantly improved with the CPU increased by 35%, the GPU increased by 25%, and the AI performance improved by up to 100 as compared to its predecessor as per qualcomm.
