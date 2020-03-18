Poco X2 goes on four-day open sale in India

The smartphone will be available for purchase during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days.

Poco has today announced that its latest smartphone, the Poco X2, will go on four-day open sale in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days.

The brand has revealed that the open sale will run from March 19 and it will last till March 22, 2020. The Poco X2 is available in three colour options including Matrix Purple, Atlantis Blue and Phoenix Red. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The smartphone recently received a new MIUI 11 update in India. The latest update brings MIUI version 11.0.4.0 along with the January 2020 Android security patch. To recall, Poco X2 was launched with Android 10-based MIUI 11 with pre-installed software version 11.0.3.0.QGHINXM and December 2019 security patch.

Recollecting some key specifications, the Poco X2 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, a dual punch-hole screen with 91% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The Poco X2 has a 4500mAh battery with 27W fast charging support and runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top.

The smartphone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera along with a secondary 2-megapixel camera for portrait shots.