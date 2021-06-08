Poco M3 Pro 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 48MP triple rear camera

Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery.

Poco has today announced the launch of the company's latest mid-range 5G phone in India, the Poco M3 Pro 5G. Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. Let's see detailed specifications and pricing details.

Poco M3 Pro 5G comes in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. It comes in Power Black, Cool Blue and POCO Yellow colour options.

Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available exclusively via Flipkart starting June 14th. During the first sale, it will get a Rs 500 discount, so it will be available at Rs 13,499 and Rs 15,499.

POCO M3 Pro 5G specifications

Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixel) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate panel, 500 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and DynamicSwitch feature that is capable of adjusting to content automatically (30Hz/50Hz/60Hz/90Hz). Under the hood, it comes with a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC which is paired with up to 6 GB of RAM and with up to 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.



In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. It features a front camera of 8-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.

Poco M3 Pro 5G runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Poco M3 Pro 5G, along with AI Face Unlock support.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, IR blaster, NFC, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is 8.92mm thin and weigh 190 grams.