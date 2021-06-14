Poco M3 Pro 5G first sale to be held today via Flipkart: Price, Offers and more

Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery.

Poco M3 Pro 5G was recently launched in India. Now the first sale of the phone will be held today via Flipkart at 12 noon.

Poco M3 Pro 5G comes in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. During the first sale, it will get a Rs 500 discount, so it will be available at Rs 13,499 and Rs 15,499.

Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. It comes in Power Black, Cool Blue and POCO Yellow colour options.

POCO M3 Pro 5G specifications

Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixel) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate panel and DynamicSwitch feature that is capable of adjusting to content automatically (30Hz/50Hz/60Hz/90Hz). Powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, the phone has up to 6 GB of RAM and with up to 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.



In the camera department, the phone comes loaded with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.79 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. It features a front camera of 8-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.

Poco M3 Pro 5G runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Poco M3 Pro 5G, along with AI Face Unlock support.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, IR blaster, NFC, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is 8.92mm thin and weigh 190 grams.