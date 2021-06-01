Advertisement

Poco M3 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in India on June 8

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 01, 2021 5:09 pm

Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available exclusively via Flipkart.
Poco has today confirmed the launch of the company first 5G phone in India, the Poco M3 Pro 5G. The phone will be launched in the country on June 8.

 

Poco M3 Pro 5G will be available exclusively via Flipkart. The phone was recently unveiled globally and is a rebrand of the Redmi Note 10 5G that recently launched in China. 

Poco M3 Pro 5G is priced at EUR 179 (approximately Rs 16,000) for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Poco M3 Pro is priced at EUR 199 (approximately Rs 17,750). It comes in Power Black, Cool Blue and POCO Yellow colour options.

 

POCO M3 Pro 5G specifications

 

Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixel) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate panel, 500 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC which is paired with 4 GB / 6 GB of RAM and with up to 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

 

Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 with MIUI 12.0.5 running on top of it and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.  For security, it features a side-facing fingerprint reader.

 

The phone comes loaded with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, LED Flash, 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. It features a front camera of 8-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.

 

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, IR blaster, NFC, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is 8.92mm thin and weigh 190 grams.

