Poco M2 Pro price drops by Rs 2,000

Poco has dropped the prices for the base variant of the Poco M2 Pro, which is now available at Rs 10,999.

Advertisement

With Micromax's new disruptive pricing for its In Note 1, it seems like the market has taken an impact. One such example today is the price drop we are witnessing for the Poco M2 Pro which has come down from Rs 12,999 to Rs 10,999.

The 4GB RAM and 64GB variant will now be sold at a discount of Rs 2,000.

Poco M2 Pro Specifications

Advertisement

Read More: New Poco phone reportedly launching globally in December

The smartphone is backed by a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with triple Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. The Poco M2 Pro is available with up to 6GB of RAM with up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

The Poco M2 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter.

It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 and backed by a 4000mAh battery. The Poco M2 Pro comes with 33W fast charging support.