New Poco phone reportedly launching globally in December

Poco phone will be launched in the first half of December globally.

Advertisement

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco will reportedly launch its next smartphone in the first half of December. Recently, the company's product marketing manager and global spokesperson Angus Kai Ho Ng also revealed that a new Poco smartphone will launch before the end of 2020.



As per tipster Mukul Sharma, the upcoming Poco phone will be launched in the first half of December globally. As of now, there is no information about its launch in India. Further, Mukul Sharma has replied to a user saying the device will seemingly be a mid-ranger. As per rumours, the phone in question might be a rebranded Redmi Note 10.



Earlier a Poco phone with model number M2010J19CG was reportedly spotted on Russian certification site EEC. This phone is said to be Redmi Note 10 4G phone. Moreover, the same device was also certified at China's 3C database. It showed that the device will support 22.5W fast charging.



Previously, two leaked shots of the Redmi Note 10 appeared online. One of the images carries the M2007J22C model number. Earlier a Xiaomi phone with model number M2007J22C was spotted in the database of the State Radio Regulation Certification (SRRC) authority of China which is said to be Redmi Note 10 smartphone.



The leaked images showed that the alleged Redmi Note 10 will feature a punch-hole at the upper-left corner of the display. It showed that the phone will be fueled by a processor that clocks at 2.4GHz and 8 GB of RAM. The smartphone will run MIUI 12 based Android 10 OS.



As of now, the details for the upcoming Poco smartphone are scarce. We expect more details to be revealed in the form of leaks in the coming days.



