Poco F4 5G launching on June 23

Poco has today confirmed to launch Poco F4 5G in India and global markets on June 23rd. The company will live stream the global launch event of the Poco F4 5G on June 23rd from 5:30PM IST.

A latest teaser from Poco shows that the Poco F4 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone will also come with an IP53 rating.

Poco has also confirmed that Poco F4 5G come with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The company has already confirmed it will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and feature the LiquidCool 2.0 heat-dissipating system for sustained performance.

As per reports, Poco F4 5G price will be $459 (approx Rs 35,000) for a single variant. In India, the phone is tipped to be priced at Rs 26,999. In addition, with bank offers, the phone will be priced at Rs 23,999.

The Poco F4 GT is a rebranded Redmi K50 Gaming Edition that has already been launched. The Poco F4 in India could be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40S. To recap, the Redmi K40S was launched in China in March this year.

Poco F4 Expected Specs

If the Poco F4 turns out to be a rebadged Redmi K40S, it could sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution. This display offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It will pack a Snapdragon 870 processor. The chipset will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The F4 will house a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48MP primary lens. Other sensors will be an 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. For the front, there will be a 20MP front-facing camera. The phone will pack a 4500mAh battery with 67W fast charging.