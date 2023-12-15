Poco C65 Launched In India: Price, Specs, Competition

Poco has launched a new C-series smartphone in India called the Poco C65. The handset was launched globally back in November and the Indian variant of the handset shares the same specifications. Here’s what else the device has to offer and which other smartphones it has competes with.

Poco C65: Price, Specs

POCO C65 will be available on Flipkart in India, starting 12PM on December 18, 2023, in Pastel Blue and Matte Black. The smartphone is launching at Rs 8,499 for the 4+128GB variant, Rs 9,499 for the 6+128GB variant and Rs 10,999 for the 8+256GB variant.

As a special sale day offer, customers can get the device at an exciting price of Rs 7,499, Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,999 for the 4+128GB, 6+128GB and 8+256GB variants, respectively, after a Rs 1,000 offer with ICICI Debit/ Credit cards/ EMI transactions or an equivalent product exchange offer.

The Poco C65 sports a 6.74-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution, Gorilla Glass protection, up to 90Hz refresh rate, and DC dimming support. There is a waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera.

Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB. There is a 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast charging support.

The rear camera setup on the Poco C65 features a 50MP f/1.8 main camera and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. It comes with an 8MP f/2.0 front camera. For biometrics, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out of the box.

Connectivity options include Dual-SIM 4G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging.

Poco C65: Top Competitors

Poco C65’s main competitor is the recently launched Lava Yuva 3 Pro. At Rs 8,999, which is Rs 500 more than C65’s base model, it gets you almost identical specifications but double the RAM at 8 gigs. It does have a Unisoc T616 chip, which is equivalent to the Helio G85 in terms of performance. As a result, we feel 8GB RAM would definitely help improve overall performance.

Secondly, there’s the Itel P55 5G priced at Rs 9,999. For Rs 500 more than same variant of Poco C65, the Itel handset offers 5G support with a better chipset. While the rest of the specs remain similar, a better Chipset is more than enough to spend Rs 500 extra as it would have a major impact on your daily usage, making it better in most aspects.