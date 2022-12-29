Poco C50 India launch confirmed, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets OxygenOS 13

Poco is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India, called the Poco C50. It should ideally be a budget-oriented smartphone considering Poco’s C-series smartphones fall in the budget category. In a separate news, OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 13 update based on Android 13 to its most affordable smartphone yet – OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

Poco C50 India launch imminent

The Poco C50 India launch is imminent as Flipkart has posted a teaser regarding the arrival of the smartphone in the country. The POCO C50 will launch as a successor to the C40. However, that phone did not arrive in India. The Flipkart teaser does not reveal the date of launch but reveals that the phone is coming soon and will have a dual-camera setup on the back.

Reports online suggest that the POCO C50 will launch on January 3 in India. The phone is also said to be a rebadged version of the Redmi A1+, which was launched earlier this year. If that turns out to be true, the C50 from Poco may have a 6.52-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. There will be a waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera.

Under the hood, the phone could pack a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. It is likely to be paired with at least 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone could arrive with 3GB/ 4GB RAM options with 64GB storage as well. There will be a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The charger is likely to be provided in the box.

The rear camera setup could feature an 8MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It is also likely to come with a 5MP front camera. For biometrics, the phone will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It is likely to run Android 12 (Go Edition) out of the box. However, it is unclear whether it will have MIUI skin on top or would have a pure stock Android OS as the Redmi A1+.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is the first Nord series device to have received the latest Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update. While OnePlus is yet to make a formal announcement regarding the stable update rollout, several users have already took to Twitter and OnePlus Community forum to share that they have received Android 13 stable update on their OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite OxygenOS 13 stable update comes with firmware version CPH2381_111_C.25 while the size of the update seems to 4.50GB.

Highlights of the new update Nord CE 2 Lite include Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort, new animations, loads of improvements and enhancements to various features of the software, optimisations to the media player, OnePlus Shelf, Private Safe, Kids Space, addition of Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, app experience, and finally, upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 have also been made to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

One can head over to Settings, About Phone, and tap on the OxygenOS version to check for updates and confirm whether they have received the update or not, as this could be a phased rollout.