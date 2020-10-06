Poco C3 vs Realme Narzo 20A: Battle in the Budget Segment

The new Poco C3 that was launched today is a great contender against the Realme Narzo 20A. Lets see which one wins the fight.

Advertisement

The new Poco C3 has been launched by Poco in India at a price tag of Rs 7,499 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The new Poco C3 is a worthy competitor to the Narzo 20A that got launched just last month. Let's see if one of them beats the other!

Display

Advertisement

Poco C3 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. On the other hand, the Narzo 20A features a 6.5-inches HD+ LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.

Both of these devices should give you the same amount of crispiness and clarity when viewing the display as both of them have the same resolution and LCD display.

Performance

The Poco C3 is powered by the 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The memory is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

The Narzo 20A is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage which can be further expanded by a microSD card up to 256GB.

While we still have to see how the Poco C3 performs in real-life, the Narzo 20A didn't live up to our expectations in terms of performance in our review. In the RAM and Storage department, both the devices have the same RAM and storage.

Software

The Poco C3 runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 12. The Narzo 20A on the other hand runs Realme UI 1.0 based on Android 10.

The Narzo 20A is slated to receive Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 sometime in Q2 2021 while there is no news regarding the Android 11 update for Poco C3, which makes the Narzo a potential winner in this department.

Cameras

The Poco C3 sports a triple camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Narzo 20A also comes with a triple camera setup of 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel black and white lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel retro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone features an 8-megapixel snapper at the front.

The Narzo 20A performed average in the camera department during our review, so we will still have to see how the Poco C3 performs to declare a clear winner.

Battery

The Realme Narzo 20A runs on Android 10 and it draws power from a huge 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging.

The Poco C3 also packs a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

While the battery life depends on the software and usage scenarios of each person, both of them should offer you a similar experience in terms of battery.

Both the devices are a great option to have in the budget segment. Where the Poco C3 is priced at 7,499 for 3GB/32GB variant and Rs 8,999 for 4GB/64GB variant, the Narzo 20A is priced at Rs 8,499 for 3GB/32GB variant and Rs 9,499 for 4GB/64GB variant.

For Rs 1000 less, the Poco C3 is definitely looking to be a better contender here, providing the same value as the Narzo 20A.