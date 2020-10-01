Advertisement

Poco C3 launching on 6th October: A Narzo 20A competitor?

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 01, 2020 3:21 pm

Poco is expecting to launch a new smartphone on October 6th which should be the new Poco C3. The device is said to take on Realme Narzo 20A at a similar price.
Poco is now gearing up for another launch on October 6, which seems to be the Poco C3. Poco has released a teaser on Twitter through its official account with a tagline saying 'Game Changer'. The new Poco C3 is supposed to be Poco's contender against the Narzo 20A which is also being offered at a price of Rs 8,499. The Narzo 20A has some basic specifications and is a budget centric device for the masses. 

 

 

Read More: Realme Narzo 20A Review: Is performance upto the mark?

 

A few days ago, a leak also made rounds the internet that showed the retail box of the Poco C3 which mentioned the MRP of the device that was Rs 10,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. 

 

C3 box leak

 

The leak was sourced by LeakerBaba on Telegram. Reports are also claiming the device to be another rebranded Redmi phone, in this case, the Redmi 9C with a slight change in specifications. 

 

Poco C3 (Expected Specifications) 

 

The Poco C3 is expected to have a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1600. According to the new vector style figure showcased in the teaser by Poco, the device is expected to have triple-camera setup with the main sensor being a 13MP shooter paired with a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the device should have a 5MP camera for selfies.

 

 

Poco has also confirmed that the device will be powered by a gaming processor, which in this case is expected to be the MediaTek Helio G35 which is also a gaming processor and is suitable for a phone at this price. 

 

The device should have up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The device should be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging which is similar to Narzo 20A. Connectivity options should include a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Micro-USB port for charging. 

