PM Modi's official website Twitter account gets hacked

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 03, 2020 12:16 pm

The official Twitter account of PM Modi's website that goes by the handle narendramodi_in got hacked early this morning.
One of PM Modi's personal website's Twitter account got hacked early this morning, Twitter has confirmed. 

 

The tweet that was sent out by the hackers had asked the followers to donate money to the PM National Relief Fund through cryptocurrency. 

 

The account that got hacked, has the handle name '@narendramodi_in' and has posted 37,000 tweets since it was created in May 2011. The account has 2.5 million followers and is frequently used to update people about the latest developments of the nation. 

 

This incident also raises questions on Twitter’s security algorithms as a similar incident took place back in July that also targeted other famous personalities. The July hack included personalities like Bill Gates, Elon Musk, etc. The previous hack also included the hackers asking for money through cryptocurrency.

 

PM Modi's personal account that goes by the handle @narendramodi wasn't affected fortunately which has around 60 million followers. 

 

"We're aware of this activity and have taken steps to secure the compromised account. We are actively investigating the situation. At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted" a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. 

 

 

