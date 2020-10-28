PLAYGO N33 neckband earphones launched in India for Rs 1,999

The PLAYGO N33 is priced at Rs 1,999 and will be available for purchase on Amazon, starting 29th October.

PLAY, a Gurgaon based technology company has announced the launch of PLAYGO N33 wireless neckband earphones with silicon neckband in India. The PLAYGO N33 is priced at Rs 1,999 and will be available for purchase on Amazon, starting 29th October. It comes in Galaxy-Black and Emerald-Green colours.



PLAYGO N33 has a built in Environmental Noise Reduction (ENR) capability and comes with powerful 10mm EBEL drivers to deliver an enhanced bass, extra loud audio with HD sound quality. The earphones boast of Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.



It’s smart battery management system allows upto 12-hours of music PLAYtime and has a smart charge capability which allows for upto 90 minutes of PLAYtime with just 10 minute of charging. With IPX5 rating, PLAYGO N33 is water and sweat resistant and can be used in all-weather conditions.



Commenting on the launch, Vikas Jain – Founder, PLAY, said: “At PLAY, we are constantly designing to create products that deliver excellence and the most-desired customer experience. PLAYGO N33 neckband has been specially designed keeping in mind India’s millennials and Genz, who are constantly searching for a mesmerizing audio experience while not compromising on the device PLAYtime. We are very confident that our customers will love the product for the extremely comfortable and snug fit, great audio delivery and also a superlative battery that PLAYGO N33 brings. While designing the product, we have tried not to compromise on any of the said product attributes.”





