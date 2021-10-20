Pixel Pass subscription launched, to bundle Pixel 6 series along with it

Google announced its Pixel 6 series at its fall event yesterday. The company also announced a new monthly subscription called Pixel Pass. The subscription will get you a Pixel 6 series device along with access to other premium services from Google such as Google Drive storage, YouTube Premium and more.

The aannouncement was made through a blog post which states that Pixel Pass brings together the latest Pixel phone with Google’s mobile services, device protection and regular device upgrades — all in one subscription.

Pixel Pass is $45 (approx Rs 3,375) per month for the Pixel 6 and $55 (approx Rs 4,126) per month for the Pixel 6 Pro. With both Pixel Pass plans, you’ll get the premium versions of Google’s services. These services includes YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Google One with 200GB plan for storing full resolution videos and photos in Google Photos, Google Play Pass and Preferred Care Coverage for hassle-free device repairs.

Those interested can subscribe to the service on the Google Store or with a phone plan on Google Fi. Google further notes that when you subscribe to Pixel Pass on the Google Store, you save up to $294 (approx Rs 22,000) over two years. Plus, your Pixel phone is unlocked, so it works with all major carriers.

And if you subscribe through Google Fi with a phone plan, you can save an additional $5 (approx Rs 370) off your monthly Fi plan, totaling up to $414 (approx Rs 31,000) in savings over two years.

As for the Pixel 6 series, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are powered by Google’s Tensor SoC. Further, they are the first phones to run on Android 12 out of the box. The Pro model has a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels.