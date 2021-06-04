Pixel Buds A series launched with 5 hour battery life, IPX4 rating and more

Google has launched the Pixel Buds A series which are a set of TWS earbuds that come with IPX4 rating, touch controls and more

Advertisement

After a few leaks that have already revealed the design of the earbuds, Google has made that Pixel Buds A series official. The truly wireless earbuds are already up for pre-order in the US for $99 (approx Rs 7,220) and are available in two colours including Clearly White or Dark Olive.

The design of the Pixel Buds A series will supposedly provide you with a snug fit. These earbuds are also IPX4 rated so they are resistant to splashes and sweat. The buds support one-tap pairing and have Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connection with any Android device.

Advertisement

The audio relies on a custom-designed 12mm dynamic speaker driver fitted in each bud while the buds A series also features passive noise reduction and not ANC. The Pixel Buds A series has a spatial vent for in-ear pressure reduction and spatial awareness. The Adaptive Sound feature is also present which adjusts the volume automatically to per your surroundings.

You also get touch sensors on each bud so you can quickly access Google Assistant, end or receive calls, play/pause the music or forward and rewind it. They also come with an IR proximity sensor so the music can pause when you take out the earbud from your ear and play the music when you insert it. Other sensors include motion detecting accelerometer, and a Hall Effect sensor.

Per Google's claims, the battery life can provide up to 5 hours of music or 2.5 hours of talktime on a single charge, with up to 24 hours of total music listening or 12 hours of total talk time including the charging case. A 15-minute charge through the case delivers up to 3 hours of music listening or 1.5 hours of talk time.