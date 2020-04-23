Pixel Buds 3 leaks: All we know so far

The new design patents filed by Google with the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) have been spotted and it points to a smaller more ergonomic form factored Pixel Buds.

Google might be working on the next iteration of its wireless headphones called the Pixel bud 3. This comes at a time when the Pixel Buds 2 still haven’t made it to the market but are expected to in October this year. The new design patents filed by Google with the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) have been spotted and it points to a smaller more ergonomic form factor than the pixel buds 2.

As per the media reports, alongside the arrival of the Pixel Buds 2, the Pixel Buds 3 will come alongside the new Pixel 5 Series this year.

From the images of the patent filed, the size is not the only things that have changed. While being smaller, the Pixel Buds 3 have also lost the “Fins” that provided extra stability while in-ear. This can be bummer for those who work out or have an active lifestyle as these fins prevented the buds from falling out of your ears. The design now is similar to the Pixel Buds, barring the wires that are now missing.

At present, there is no update regarding the launch and arrival timeline. The launch can, however, be pushed back as the Pixel Buds 2 haven’t made it to the market yet and the COVID-19 pandemic might add that to the delay as Google has cancelled the I/O 2020.