Pixel 6 series launch on October 28?

There have been a lot of rumours and confirmations regarding the Pixel 6 series but one thing that was being kept under wraps is the launch date for the phones. A new leak now has a launch date for us which says the phones could arrive late in October.

The leak comes from FrontPageTech. Per the information shared, the pre-orders for both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will start on Tuesday, October 19th. It will be followed by a launch on Thursday, October 28th.

However, a date for the launch event wasn’t shared. FPT assumes that October 19th might be the date on which the event will be held considering the pre-orders are starting from the same date. This new report contradicts an earlier one which suggested Google will launch the Pixel 6 series a day before Apple’s rumoured September event which is supposed to be on September 14th.

So far, we know that the Pixel 6 won’t be arriving in India at the time of launch. A recent leak revealed the smartphones will have 33W fast charging, however, it hasn’t been confirmed by the company yet. The Pixel 6 series is set to be powered by Google’s Tensor chip made by Samsung.

With the new chip’s security core and Titan M2, Pixel 6 will have the most layers of hardware security in any phone. In addition, Google claims that the tensor chip will enable entirely new features, plus improvements to existing ones regarding computational photography models. Google has also improved its AI and ML algorithms.

A part of the processor is being dedicated to speech-to-text functionality. This will enable almost instantaneous conversion of what the person says, to text, allowing for faster text processing. In terms of software, the Pixel 6 series will come pre-loaded with Android 12.