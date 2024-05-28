Phone Link For Windows To Allow Users To Copy Text From Android Phone’s Photos

Microsoft Phone Link App that helps users sync data between Android and Windows PCs will soon be gaining a new OCR feature for photos store on the Android smartphone so users can easily copy the text in such photos. This will make it convenient for users to copy text from their Android phone’s photos without having to transfer them to Windows first.

Microsoft Windows 11 already has the same feature but via the Snipping tool, which means users have had to transfer their photos to Windows first before they can copy text from the images. However, now, with the latest update to the Phone link app, Android users can directly copy text in their phone’s photos on their Windows PC (via Windows Central).

The feature is currently restricted to users in the Release Preview channel meaning it’s ready to rollout to the general public soon. Once you open the photo of your choice on the Windows PC via the Phone link app, the feature shows up as a “text” icon. Tapping the icon will initiate optical character recognition, where you can then select specific text, highlight all text, or copy all text.

The Phone link app is getting more useful in a gradual manner as Microsoft keeps adding features for user’s convenience. Meanwhile, Microsoft has also made available its Copilot Beta AI companion in Telegram in the form of a bot.

Copilot Beta can be accessed via both Telegram on iOS and Android alongside on Telegram for Web. Microsoft also made a microsite detailing the features of Copilot Beta on Telegram while stating, “Meet your new everyday AI companion: Copilot, powered by GPT, now on Telegram. Engage in seamless conversations, access information, and enjoy a smarter chat experience, all within Telegram.”