Philips introduces a new range of headphones in India, price starts at Rs 7,990

The company has introduced TAPN402BK in-ear neckband for Rs 7,990, TAPH802BK on-ear headphones for Rs 10,990, TAPN505BK in-ear neckband for Rs 11,990 and TAPH805BK on-ear headphones for Rs 13,990.

Advertisement

Philips has today announced the launch of its new range of audio products in India. The company has introduced TAPN402BK in-ear neckband for Rs 7,990, TAPH802BK on-ear headphones for Rs 10,990, TAPN505BK in-ear neckband for Rs 11,990 and TAPH805BK on-ear headphones for Rs 13,990.

The latest series of headphones come with active noise cancellation with passive sound insulation. The series includes 4 noise-cancelling microphones that block low-frequency noise. Starting with TAPN402BK in-ear neckband and TAPH802BK on-ear headphones, both of them comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option.

The in-ear neckband comes with IPX4 splash-proof design. The company claims that both the device deliver 2 hours of playback with 5 minutes charge. The neckband delivers up to 14 hours of playback, while the on-ear headphones give 30 hours of playback.

Advertisement

Moving on, the Philips TAPN505BK in-ear neckband comes loaded with active noise cancellation along with support for Google Assistant. It also supports Hi-Res audio and comes with a battery backup of 14 hours and 10 hours with ANC. The neckband is lightweight and the earcups have soft cushion cover.

Lastly, Philips TAPH805BK on-ear headphone comes with a host of interesting features. To start with, it features active noise cancellation along with Hi-Res Audio. It can be folded flat, which makes it easier to carry around. It comes with touch controls through which users can control volume by swiping up or down on the ear-housing touch control panel.

One can also activate or deactivate Active Noise Cancelling with a single tap. Users can also start Awareness Mode to hear more of the world around you while the music keeps playing. The device delivers 30 hours of battery backup and 25 hours of playback with ANC.