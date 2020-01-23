  • 18:50 Jan 23, 2020

Advertisement

Philips introduces a new range of headphones in India, price starts at Rs 7,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 23, 2020 11:30 am

Latest News

The company has introduced TAPN402BK in-ear neckband for Rs 7,990, TAPH802BK on-ear headphones for Rs 10,990, TAPN505BK in-ear neckband for Rs 11,990 and TAPH805BK on-ear headphones for Rs 13,990.
Advertisement

Philips has today announced the launch of its new range of audio products in India. The company has introduced TAPN402BK in-ear neckband for Rs 7,990, TAPH802BK on-ear headphones for Rs 10,990, TAPN505BK in-ear neckband for Rs 11,990 and TAPH805BK on-ear headphones for Rs 13,990. 

 

The latest series of headphones come with active noise cancellation with passive sound insulation. The series includes 4 noise-cancelling microphones that block low-frequency noise. Starting with TAPN402BK in-ear neckband and TAPH802BK on-ear headphones, both of them comes with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option. 

 

The in-ear neckband comes with IPX4 splash-proof design. The company claims that both the device deliver 2 hours of playback with 5 minutes charge. The neckband delivers up to 14 hours of playback, while the on-ear headphones give 30 hours of playback. 

 

Advertisement

 

Moving on, the Philips TAPN505BK in-ear neckband comes loaded with active noise cancellation along with support for Google Assistant. It also supports Hi-Res audio and comes with a battery backup of 14 hours and 10 hours with ANC. The neckband is lightweight and the earcups have soft cushion cover. 

 

Lastly, Philips TAPH805BK on-ear headphone comes with a host of interesting features. To start with, it features active noise cancellation along with Hi-Res Audio. It can be folded flat, which makes it easier to carry around. It comes with touch controls through which users can control volume by swiping up or down on the ear-housing touch control panel. 

 

One can also activate or deactivate Active Noise Cancelling with a single tap. Users can also start Awareness Mode to hear more of the world around you while the music keeps playing. The device delivers 30 hours of battery backup and 25 hours of playback with ANC.

Philips Audio announces a new range of headphones, speakers, soundbars in India

Philips launches air purifier for Rs 8,995

Philips SHB2515, SHB2505 wireless in-ear headphones launched in India

Latest News from Philips

You might like this

Tags: Philips TAPN402BK in-ear neckband Philips TAPH802BK on-ear headphones Philips TAPN505BK in-ear neckband Philips TAPH805BK on-ear headphones Philips

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Huawei Band 4 with 0.96-inch colour display launched in India

Sennheiser to announce a new product in home entertainment next month

Realme Buds Air Neo earbuds surface online

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies