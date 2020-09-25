Advertisement

Oppo Watch ECG Edition announced, Oppo Smart TV coming in October

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 25, 2020 12:04 pm

Oppo Smart TV rumoured to two come in two sizes of 55-inch and 65-inch with ten model numbers each.
At the Oppo Developer’s event in China, Oppo has announced a new ECG edition of the Oppo Watch which was launched back in March this year. The Oppo Watch ECG Edition comes in Silver colour with a silicone band, is priced at 2,499 yuan (Rs 27,050 approx.). It is now up for pre-sales in China.


At the event, Oppo also confirmed that it will introduce its first smart TV in October. The company has however not revealed much about the upcoming TV but it is rumoured to two come in two sizes of 55-inch and 65-inch with ten model numbers each.


Oppo Watch was launched in two models of 41mm and 46mm. The Oppo Watch ECG edition is a variant of the 46mm stainless steel model which can take an electrocardiogram (ECG) reading that lets customers take an electrocardiogram right from their wrist. The device is capable of providing real-time ECG reading just by tapping on the watch.

The Oppo Watch ECG edition comes with a 1.91-inch curved AMOLED display with 402x476 pixels resolution, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and 326ppi pixel density. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 2500 & Apollo 3 processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. The company says, when it needs to save power, the watch automatically switches from the Qualcomm’s chipset to Apollo chipset.

The smartwatch is running a custom version of the company’s own ColorOS and is based on Wear OS compatible with Android 6.0 and above.  It supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 LE connectivity and it comes with built-in GPS.

The smartwatch can track a wide range of workouts. It can track indoor and outdoor running, outdoor walking, outdoor cycling, swimming and more. The watch comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating. Sensors include 3-axis accelerometer sensor, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Barometric pressure sensor, optical heart rate sensor, ECG sensor, Ambient light sensor.

The Oppo Watch ECG edition supports e-SIM that lets you make and take calls without a smartphone. It packs 430 mAh battery with 40 hours of usage, 21 days in long battery mode. With Watch VOOC flash charge technology, the battery can be charged to full capacity in just 15 minutes.  The device weighs 45.5 grams without the strap.

