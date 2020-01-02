Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi join hands to transfer files without internet

The new alliance will allow users to transfer files, pictures and videos without using an internet connection.

Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi have partnered with each other to expand the Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance in the global market. The new alliance will allow users to transfer files, pictures and videos without using an internet connection.

With this, customers of the above-mentioned brands will be able to transfer files smoothly and effortlessly. THe peer-to-peer transmission alliance is formed under the protocol for high-speed WiFi Direct transfer across mobile devices.

The file transfer function scans devices using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) that boasts a broader range as well as lower power consumption, and it transmits files using Wi-Fi P2P (Peer to Peer) technology, which is faster than Bluetooth but will not compromise users’ Wi-Fi connectivity. This also delivers an average transfer speed of 20MB/s.

“This three-brand partnership aims to bring the millions of OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi users across the world effortless and more user-centric file-sharing,” said Andy Wu, Vice President of OPPO and President of Software Engineering Business Division. “This is a significant first step for OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi to better serve their users collectively, and we also welcome other Android smartphone brands to get involved and provide a more open, effortless, and interactive experience for users.”

The sharing process is quite simple. Oppo has revealed that with ColorOS 7, they will find new Oppo Share button and same can be activated on Xiaomi and Vivo smartphones. Then users can simply send or receive files with ease.

ColorOS 7 is currently available as a trial version with Reno 2, Reno 10X Zoom, F11 Pro, F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition and F11. The release will also cover the Find Series, Reno Series, R Series, F Series, A-Series and K3 in the coming months.