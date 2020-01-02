  • 16:14 Jan 02, 2020

Advertisement

Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi join hands to transfer files without internet

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 02, 2020 3:25 pm

Latest News

The new alliance will allow users to transfer files, pictures and videos without using an internet connection.
Advertisement

Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi have partnered with each other to expand the Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance in the global market. The new alliance will allow users to transfer files, pictures and videos without using an internet connection. 

 

With this, customers of the above-mentioned brands will be able to transfer files smoothly and effortlessly. THe peer-to-peer transmission alliance is formed under the protocol for high-speed WiFi Direct transfer across mobile devices.

 

The file transfer function scans devices using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) that boasts a broader range as well as lower power consumption, and it transmits files using Wi-Fi P2P (Peer to Peer) technology, which is faster than Bluetooth but will not compromise users’ Wi-Fi connectivity. This also delivers an average transfer speed of 20MB/s.

 

Advertisement

“This three-brand partnership aims to bring the millions of OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi users across the world effortless and more user-centric file-sharing,” said Andy Wu, Vice President of OPPO and President of Software Engineering Business Division. “This is a significant first step for OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi to better serve their users collectively, and we also welcome other Android smartphone brands to get involved and provide a more open, effortless, and interactive experience for users.”

 

The sharing process is quite simple. Oppo has revealed that with ColorOS 7, they will find new Oppo Share button and same can be activated on Xiaomi and Vivo smartphones. Then users can simply send or receive files with ease. 

 

ColorOS 7 is currently available as a trial version with Reno 2, Reno 10X Zoom, F11 Pro, F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition and F11. The release will also cover the Find Series, Reno Series, R Series, F Series, A-Series and K3 in the coming months.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro alleged specs and prices leaked

Vivo S1 Pro colour variants confirmed ahead of launch on January 4

Oppo A31 leaked specs show triple rear cameras, 4000mAh battery

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Oppo Vivo Xiaomi Oppo file transfer Vivo file transfer Xiaomi file transfer Oppo smartphones Vivo smartphones Xiaomi smartphones

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Oppo A31 leaked specs show triple rear cameras, 4000mAh battery

Oppo F15 confirmed to launch on January 16

Samsung Galaxy M21 key specs leak, M11 and M31 also coming soon

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus
Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies