OPPO starts locally producing masks in India to fight against COVID-19

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 13, 2020 2:47 pm

The company has revealed that masks are Made in India at their manufacturing plant in Greater Noida.
Oppo has announced that it will distribute masks to its employees and their family. The company has revealed that masks are Made in India at their manufacturing plant in Greater Noida. 

 

The company claims that it has also become the first smartphone brand in India to produce masks locally for the community. The brand says that the manufacturing facility resumed operations on May 08, 2020, with 30 per cent workforce following the MHA. The workforce is also engaged in the production of masks with specially procured equipment. OPPO will be distributing the masks free of cost among the OPPO employees and their family members.

 

Meanwhile, Oppo has announced a new variant of its Oppo A31 is all set to go on sale. The company has announced that the Oppo A31 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage is now available for purchase.

 

The new variant comes with a price tag of Rs 14,990 and the brand has introduced that the smartphone will be available for purchase from online and offline platforms starting May 09, 2020. The company has introduced a slew of offers as well. To start with, the company is offering cashback offers of 5 per cent on debit card EMI on Federal and Bank of Baroda.

 

 Oppo A31 is loaded with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

 

On the camera front, the Oppo A31 comes with triple rear camera setup with 12-megapixel as a primary lens with f/1.8, a 2-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.4, and another 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

