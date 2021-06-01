Advertisement

Oppo starts rolling out Color OS 11 update to Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo Reno Z and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 01, 2021 4:12 pm

Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A73 5G, Oppo A91, and Oppo Reno Z have now started receiving the stable update.
Oppo has reportedly started rolling out Android 11-based Color OS 11 update to Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A73 5G, Oppo A91, and Oppo Reno Z phones. The update is said to be rolling out to India, Australia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

 

As per a report of GizmoChina, Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo A73 5G, Oppo A91, and Oppo Reno Z have now started receiving the stable update.

The phones will be getting the stable OTA update in a phased manner and those who have these models can check for the update manually by heading to Settings > Software Updates > Check for update > Download > Install.

 

ColorOS UI and newest features include UI Customization, Three-Finger Translate, FlexDrop, Private System and many more.

 

The report mentions that Oppo A5 2020 and Oppo A9 2020 will get F.03 firmware version in India and Indonesia, Oppo A73 5G will get C.03 firmware version in Australia, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. The Oppo A91 will receive F.11 firmware version in Indonesia and the Oppo Reno Z will be updated to F.02 firmware version in Saudi Arabia and UAE.

 

In related news, Oppo has announced the extension of the repair warranty of all of its products until 30th June 2021 applicable to products whose warranty expires during lockdown period. Oppo service centres will remain closed till the lockdown is applicable in the different parts of the country. The customers can check the status of the operations real time via WhatsApp on +91-9871502777 for overall effectiveness. Furthermore, the scheme is applicable across product categories including smartphones and accessories such as chargers, data cable, and earphones.

Oppo extends product service warranty until 30th June

Color OS 11 is now available on more Oppo phones in India

Oppo Reno 6 series to reportedly launch in India in July

Latest News from Oppo

