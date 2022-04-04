Oppo Reno7 Lite 5G specifications and price leaked

Oppo is gearing up to launch a new Reno 7 series 5G smartphone. The device will be called Oppo Reno7 Lite 5G. Now ahead of its launch, the specifications and price have been leaked online.

Oppo is already going to launch Oppo F21 Pro 4G and F21 Pro 5G in India on April 12. The Oppo F21 Pro 4G Indian variant will a rebrand of Oppo Reno 7 4G which was launched recently in Indonesia. It is now expected that the F21 Pro 5G will be a rebrand of the Reno7 Lite 5G.

As per a MySmartPrice report, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has revealed the price, specifications, and colour options of the Oppo Reno7 Lite 5G in Europe.

For the price, Oppo Reno7 Lite 5G will be price at EUR 350 (approx. Rs 29,300) in Europe for the 8GB+128GB variant. Further, the phone will come in two colour options namely Blue and Black.

Oppo Reno7 Lite 5G Leaked Specs

The leak says that the phone will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. Further, the display will have a 409 PPI pixel density and brightness up to 600 nits.

Under the hood, the Reno7 Lite 5G will pack a Snapdragon 695 SoC. Further, the chipset will be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. In addition, it will come with a 4,500mAh battery with 33W rapid charging support.

For the optics, the phone will be equipped with a triple camera setup on the rear. It will have a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. In addition, for the front, it will feature a 16-megapixel sensor.

Besides, the device will run Android 12 based ColorOS 12.1 out of the box. Lastly, the leak says that the phone will measure 159.9 x 73.2 x 7.5 mm in dimensions and weigh around 173 grams.