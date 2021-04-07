Oppo Reno5 Z 5G announced with Dimensity 800U, 48MP quad camera and more

Oppo Reno5 Z 5G comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 precent, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 60Hz refresh rate.

Oppo has announced the launch of the new Oppo Reno5 Z 5G smartphone in the UAE and Singapore markets. In terms of specs and design, the new phone resembles Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G which was launched in India last month.

The Oppo Reno5 Z 5G is priced at around $529 (Rs 38,921) in Singapore and is available for purchase through online retailers Lazada and Shopee. The phone's price in the UAE market starts around at AED 1,499 (Rs 30,030) and available through major retailers and e-commerce platforms. It comes in Fluid Black and Cosmo Blue colour option.

OPPO Reno5 Z 5G Specifications

Oppo Reno5 Z 5G comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 precent, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 60Hz refresh rate.

Oppo Reno5 Z 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The Oppo Reno5 Z 5G features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo Reno5 Z 5G packs a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast charging. The device runs Android 11 out of the box with ColorOS 11.1 UI. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock option.

Connectivity features are Dual 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.