Oppo Reno5 F to launch on March 22, design revealed

February 24, 2021

Oppo's upcoming Reno5 F has been listed on Oppo's Kenya website thereby revealing the look of the device and some key specifications

Oppo will be introducing a new variant under its Reno 5 series of smartphones as the upcoming Oppo Reno5 F has been listed on Oppo's Kenya website. The design of the smartphone doesn't seem to follow the Reno 5 series designs but is an entirely different one. 

 

The listing also reveals some of the key specifications of the smartphone according to which it will have 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging for recharging the 4,310 mAh battery, four cameras on the back, and a single selfie shooter on the front. 

 

Reno5 F design

 

The display on the device seems to be an AMOLED panel as there's no fingerprint on the side or the back meaning it will be under-display. Along with that, we have punch-hole style selfie shooter on the front sitting at the top-left of the smartphone. 

 

Reno5 F specs

 

The picture of the smartphone reveals it will be retaining the 3.5mm headphone jack which a lot of brands continue to ditch. It will also have videography focused features such as AI Color Portrait Video and Dual-view video. If you keenly take a look at the camera array by zooming in, we can see the device will feature a 48MP quad-camera setup with AI shooting features. 

 

Apart from this, the smartphone maker has also revealed the launch date for the Reno5 F, which is March 22nd. So we will have to wait for an official announcement from the company regarding any further information about pricing or global availability. 

