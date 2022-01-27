Oppo Reno 7 5G price leaked via listing on retailer’s website ahead of launch on Feb 4

Oppo is set to launch the Oppo Reno 7 series smartphones in India on February 4. Now ahead of the launch, the price of Oppo Reno 7 5G has been tipped. In addition, the leak also reveals that Oppo Reno 7 5G could be similar to the Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G, which was launched in China.

As per a report by PassionateGeekz, Oppo Reno 7 5G will be priced at Rs 31,490 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. This price has been reportedly leaked via a listing on the retailer’s website, but its name has not been revealed. The report further claims that the phone will only come in a single variant.

Further, the report says that the Oppo Reno 7 5G in India will be a rebranded Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G. However, Oppo is yet to reveal any details for the upcoming Reno 7 series phone.

Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 SE sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 600nits brightness and 90Hz refresh rate. The handset packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor.

The Reno 7 SE comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The handset runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top.

The Reno 7 SE offers a triple-rear camera setup in terms of cameras. This includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor.

A 4,500mAh battery backs up the Reno 7 SE with 33W fast charging support. Lastly, it houses an under-display fingerprint sensor as well for security.

In addition, a microsite for Oppo new series is now live on the company’s website and Flipkart. It confirms that the Reno 7 series will be exclusively available on the e-commerce platform.