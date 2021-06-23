Advertisement

Oppo Reno 6Z full specifications leaked

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 23, 2021 1:49 pm

Oppo's Reno 6Z is yet to arrive and the specifications of the smartphone have been leaked in full
Oppo launched the Reno 5Z smartphone in April and the rumored specifications of its successor have already started pouring in. While there's no details as to when the smartphone could arrive, the specifications of the smartphone say it could be powered by the Dimensity 800U SoC. 

 

The leak comes from known tipster Abhishek Yadav as per whom the Oppo Reno 6Z could sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen that offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen will be protected with a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. 

 

The tipster had previously claimed the smartphone could be powered by the Dimensity 800U chip and he now says that it could be paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone should run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. 

 

On the camera front, it should have a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, you should get a 32-megapixel shooter for video calls and selfies. 

 

The device will be backed by a 4310mAh battery that will support VOOC 4.0 30W fast charging. The tipster also notes that the information should be taken with a pinch of salt meaning the final specifications of the smartphone could be slightly changed at the time of launch. 

