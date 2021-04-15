Advertisement

Oppo Reno 6 Pro key specifications tipped

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 15, 2021 4:29 pm

Latest News

Oppo Reno 6 Pro is said to have a bigger battery and a more powerful chip when compared to its predecessor, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro.

Oppo's Reno series is soon going to extend as the brand is being expected to release the Reno 6 series soon. Now, leaks have already started to pour in as the launch nears and the new information seems to suggest some of the key specifications of the upcoming Reno 6 Pro phone. 

 

The leak comes from known tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo suggesting the Oppo Reno6 Pro should sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with curved edges along with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner. The handset is expected to offer a 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution paired with a 90Hz refresh rate.

 

The Reno6 Pro should have a quad-camera setup at the back lead by a 64-megapixel primary sensor while the detailed configuration is still under the covers. On the front, housed in the cutout will be a 32MP sensor that will be used for selfies. 

 

It should come with a decently-sized 4500mAh battery that will support 65W fast charging. This battery size is bigger compared to the one found on Reno 5 Pro at 4350mAh. Apart from that, the only big difference between the two generations could be the chip as the Reno 6 Pro could draw power from a Dimensity 1200 processor instead of the Dimensity 1000+ on the Reno 5 Pro. 

 

If you notice, all of the specifications of the Reno 6 Pro match the Reno 5 Pro apart from a slightly bigger battery and the processor. It's hard to figure out where Oppo is going with its Reno series as these two smartphones have a lot in common and Oppo should come out with a more compelling device that should look worthy of an upgrade. 

