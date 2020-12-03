Advertisement

Oppo Reno 5 Series specifications leaked ahead of expected December 10 launch

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : December 03, 2020 12:56 pm

Latest News

Reno 5 Series has been under the works for quite a while and further leaks suggest that the device are expected to launch on 10th Of December.

The Oppo Reno 5 series has been a part of a number of leaks and one more has joined the list. The Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro have been listed on a chinese e-retailer website ahead of the rumored launch on 10th of December. 

 

The JD.com listing seems to confirm some of the specifications for the devices along with storage and RAM variants and colour options that will be available for the devices. 

 

The colour options should include Aurora Blue, Moonlit Night, and a pinkish blue gradient colour that should be called 'Galaxy into a dream'. The devices should come in 8GB + 128GB variant and 12GB + 256GB variant. 

 

The listing suggests that along with 5G connectivity for both devices, the series should have a 64MP primary sensor on the rear and will also support 65W fast charging. 

 

Oppo Reno 5 Series Specifications (Rumored) 

 

Reno 5 series

 

The device with model name PDTS00 seems to be the Reno 5 Pro that appeared on TENAA. It should be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ series processor paired with the same 8GB of RAM as the model above. It should also have a 12GB RAM variant along with 128GB or 256GB storage options. 

 

It should have a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution. The device is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. The camera setup is also expected to be the same as above with a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP combination. This Reno 5 Pro is also said to run in Android 11 out of the box. 

 

The Oppo Reno 5 on the other hand is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 along with a 6.43-inch FHD display. 

 

The Reno 5 Pro Plus is said to have a Snapdragon 865 under the hood with the same 6.55-inch FHD display as the Reno 5 Pro and can be backed by a 4,500mAh battery. It is rumored to have a quad camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, along with a 16MP + 12MP + 2MP combination.

 

Image Credits: Weibo, JD.com

Oppo Reno 5 Series: Things to know

Realme Ace said to be in works with Snapdragon 875 SoC, fast charging

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 888 that will power the flagships of 2021

Xiaomi Mi 11 to be one of the first to get Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset

Latest News from Oppo

Tags: Oppo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Infinix Zero 8i with 6.85-inch full HD+ display, 48MP quad rear cameras launched in India

Infinix Smart HD 2021 and Smart TV to launch in India later this month

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies