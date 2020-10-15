Advertisement

Oppo Reno 4F announced with MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, 48MP quad camera setup

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 15, 2020 12:46 pm

Oppo Reno 4F comes with a 4015mAh battery with 18W fast-charging technology.
Oppo has launched Oppo Reno 4F in Indonesia today. It is priced at IDR 4,299,000 (Rs 21,500 approx.) and it comes in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB in-built storage. The phone comes in Matte Black and Metallic White colour options.

Oppo Reno 4F comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ dual-hole punched AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.67 percent screen to body ratio, and 409ppi pixel density. The phone comes with a 4015mAh battery with 18W fast-charging technology.


The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable through a microSD card.

 
For the camera, Oppo Reno 4F comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 lens and a pair of 2 megapixels monochromatic sensors with an f/2.4 lens. For the front, there is a dual camera setup with 16 megapixels main camera with an f/2.4 lens and a 2 megapixels depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens for selfie and video-calling.

 
The Oppo Reno 4F runs on ColorOS 7.2 on top of Android 10. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature Connectivity features are Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB-Type C and a 3.5mm headphone slot. The phone measures 160.14x73.77x7.48mm and weighs 164 grams.

