Oppo Reno 4F announced with MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, 48MP quad camera setup

Oppo has launched Oppo Reno 4F in Indonesia today. It is priced at IDR 4,299,000 (Rs 21,500 approx.) and it comes in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB in-built storage. The phone comes in Matte Black and Metallic White colour options.



Oppo Reno 4F comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ dual-hole punched AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90.67 percent screen to body ratio, and 409ppi pixel density. The phone comes with a 4015mAh battery with 18W fast-charging technology.





The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable through a microSD card.





For the camera, Oppo Reno 4F comes loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 lens and a pair of 2 megapixels monochromatic sensors with an f/2.4 lens. For the front, there is a dual camera setup with 16 megapixels main camera with an f/2.4 lens and a 2 megapixels depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens for selfie and video-calling.





The Oppo Reno 4F runs on ColorOS 7.2 on top of Android 10. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature Connectivity features are Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB-Type C and a 3.5mm headphone slot. The phone measures 160.14x73.77x7.48mm and weighs 164 grams.