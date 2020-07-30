Advertisement

Oppo Reno 4 Pro launching tomorrow: Price, Specifications and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 30, 2020 4:58 pm

Oppo Reno 4 Pro is loaded with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU.
Oppo is all set to launch a new smartphone under its Reno series in India. The brand is all set to launch Oppo Reno 4 Pro smartphone in the country tomorrow. 

 

Oppo will be holding an Augmented Reality (AR) launch event for the Oppo Reno 4 Pro. This could be similar to what we have seen with OnePlus Nord. The event will kickstart from 12:00 PM onwards and one can watch Livestream on the company’s social media channels. To recall, the smartphone has already been launched in China. 

 

 Oppo Reno 4 Pro expected price

 

The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version is priced at 3799 yuan (Rs 40,470 approx.) and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version is priced at 4299 yuan (Rs 45,790 approx.). As per the Indian pricing is concerned, one should expect it to be priced around Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000 in the country.

 

Oppo Reno 4 Pro features and specifications

 

The latest smartphone from Oppo will come with a new design language. The smartphone will come with a big camera cutout at the back panel, which is placed on a metallic plate. The phone will be available in different colour options including Diamond Blue, Diamond Red, Mirror Black, Titanium Blank and Green Glitter.

 

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

 

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro is loaded with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor along with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone is backed by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. 

 

On the camera front, it comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX586 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, LED flash, a 12-megapixel  120° ultra-wide camera with Sony IMX708 sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom, laser autofocus. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

 

The smartphone is loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. On the software front, it runs on Android 10 with the company's custom ColorOS 7 running on top of it. The phone is juiced up by a 4,000mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge (SuperVOOC 2.0) fast charging.

 

 

Oppo Watch to reportedly launch in India alongside Reno 4 Pro

Oppo Reno 4 Pro confirmed to launch in India on July 31

Oppo Reno 4 Pro: Things you should know

