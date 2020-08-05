Advertisement

Oppo Reno 4 Pro goes on sale in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 05, 2020 10:36 am

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes in Starry Night and Silky White colour variants.
Oppo Reno 4 Pro was recently launched in India. Now starting today, the smartphone is available to purchase in India via Flipkart, Amazon and offline retail stores in the country.

 

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 34,990 and it comes in Starry Night and Silky White colour variants.

Launch offers include 10 percent cashback on select banks, exchange discounts via Cashify, and no-cost EMI options for up to nine months.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro specifications

 

Oppo Reno 4 is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 1100nits brightness, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz screen sampling rate. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is loaded with a 4000mAh battery and it comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging support.


The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel mono sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

 

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro comes with a sleek design and it is just 7.7mm thick and it comes with 161 grams. The smartphone is loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.  Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac,  Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC and USB Type-C.

