Oppo Reno 3 Pro available for pre-booking ahead of March 2 launch

The phone will be available for pre-order on Amazon and Flipkart along with key offline retail stores across the country.

Oppo has revealed that its upcoming smartphone, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, is now available for pre-booking in India. The smartphone is all set to launch on March 2 in the country.

The brand has revealed that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is available for pre-order on different platforms. The phone will be available for pre-order on Amazon and Flipkart along with key offline retail stores across the country. The company has also revealed some offers as well. To start with it, customers can purchase the device with a 10 per cent cashback applicable on HDFC Bank Debit/Credit Card EMI, ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Card EMI, RBL Bank Credit Card EMI, YES Bank credit card EMI and consumer loans.

The brand has already revealed that camera setup of the upcoming smartphone. As per the company, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. The phone will come with up to 20X digital zoom.

The camera also supports Ultra Dark Mode and the brand claims that it can products images of up to 108-megapixels with its multi-frame composition solution. For the front, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be equipped with dual punch-hole cameras with 44-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone will also come with Ultra Night Mode for the front cameras.

The smartphone will come to India in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White colour options. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be loaded with a 4025mAh battery and it will support 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. The company claims that the phone can be charged up to 50 per cent in flat 20 minutes.





