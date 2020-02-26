Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera details revealed ahead of launch on March 2

Oppo Reno 3 will come to India in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White colour options.

Oppo is all set to launch Reno 3 Pro in India on March 2. Now ahead of its official launch, the company has created a promotional page for the upcoming phone which reveals the camera specifications and colour variants.

As per the details listed on the company's official website, Oppo Reno 3 Pro will feature a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens.



For the front, the phone will feature a 44-megapixel ultra-clear sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Front camera features will include 'Dual Lens Bokeh ' that claims to achieve binocular bokeh effect producing sharper edges and background gradients. The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is also listed to offer Ultra Night Selfie Mode that will take multiple photos simultaneously and combined to create an ideal image.



Apart from camera details, the listing also reveals that the Oppo Reno 3 will come to India in Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White colour options.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro India variant will be slightly different from the standard Chinese version. Oppo Reno 3 Pro India variant will sport 44MP punch-hole front camera along with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G in China sports a single selfie camera to the left. Also, the Chinese Oppo Reno 3 Pro was launched with 5G support. The Indian Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be a 4G-only phone.



Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be backed by a 6.5-inch Full HD+ with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. On the hardware front, the Indian version of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro might feature a different chipset. The Chinese version is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. However, a recent Google Play Console listing has revealed that the smartphone might be powered by a MediaTek Helio P95.



On the battery front, the smartphone will pack a 4025mAh typical battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging. The smartphone might run on Android 10 operating system with ColorOS 7.0 user interface.