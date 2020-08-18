Oppo Power Bank 2 with 10,000mAh capacity launched in India

Oppo Power Bank 2 features 18W Fast Charging and is compatible with various mainstream protocols, such as PD and QC, among others.

Advertisement

Oppo has today launched Oppo Power Bank 2 with 10,000mAh capacity in India for Rs 1299. It is offered in Black and White colour options and is available for purchase from Flipkart.



Oppo Power Bank 2 features 18W Fast Charging and is compatible with various mainstream protocols, such as PD and QC, among others, and it helps you recharge your smartphone, tablet, and much more. There is a power button on the side and an LED indicator on the front.



This power bank is slim, and it has a lightweight 3D curved shape. You get two regular USB ports and a Type-C port that is used to charge the power bank itself. It comes with a 2-in-one charging cable that helps you connect different compatible Micro-USB as well as USB-C devices to it without any hassle.



OPPO claims that it has 12-factor safety assurance which ensures that it is safe from overheating, output short-circuiting, and input under-voltage woes, among many others. If you need to charge low-current devices, such as watch or TWS headphones, then you can double press this powerbank’s button and it will toggle into the low-current charging mode.



The new power bank is charged in 4 hours with 18W charger. The dimensions are 120 x 90 x 55mm and it weighs 273 grams.