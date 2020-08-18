Advertisement

Oppo Power Bank 2 with 10,000mAh capacity launched in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 18, 2020 1:08 pm

Latest News

Oppo Power Bank 2 features 18W Fast Charging and is compatible with various mainstream protocols, such as PD and QC, among others.
Advertisement

Oppo has today launched Oppo Power Bank 2 with 10,000mAh capacity in India for Rs 1299. It is offered in Black and White colour options and is available for purchase from Flipkart.

Oppo Power Bank 2 features 18W Fast Charging and is compatible with various mainstream protocols, such as PD and QC, among others, and it helps you recharge your smartphone, tablet, and much more. There is a power button on the side and an LED indicator on the front.

This power bank is slim, and it has a lightweight 3D curved shape. You get two regular USB ports and a Type-C port that is used to charge the power bank itself. It comes with a 2-in-one charging cable that helps you connect different compatible Micro-USB as well as USB-C devices to it without any hassle.

OPPO claims that it has 12-factor safety assurance which ensures that it is safe from overheating, output short-circuiting, and input under-voltage woes, among many others. If you need to charge low-current devices, such as watch or TWS headphones, then you can double press this powerbank’s button and it will toggle into the low-current charging mode.

The new power bank is charged in 4 hours with 18W charger. The dimensions are 120 x 90 x 55mm and it weighs 273 grams.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro receives price cut again, now starts at Rs 27,990

ColorOS 7.2 update on Oppo Reno 4 Pro: What is new?

Oppo A52 8GB RAM variant launched in India

Oppo Reno 4 Pro goes on sale in India

Oppo K7 5G smartphone launched in China with Snapdragon 765G, 48MP quad rear cameras

Oppo Watch with dual-curved AMOLED display launched in India

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme Buds Classic with 3.5mm Connector, 14.2mm drivers launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live launched in India

Ambrane Powerlit XL and Powerlit PRO Made In India Power Banks launched

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3
Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!

Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!
Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?

Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression
Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies