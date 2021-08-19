Oppo partners with Jio for offers on Oppo A15: No-cost EMI, additional benefits up to Rs 7,000 and more

Oppo has today announced an exclusive customer benefits program in collaboration with Jio. As part of the program, the brand is offering exclusive benefits on the Oppo A15 3GB model.

Under the Jio Exclusive offer, customers will get the new Oppo A15 3GB model for just Rs 9,991 after price support of Rs 999. There will be no cost EMI up to 6 months, Additional benefits worth Rs 7,000 will also be applicable. These offers are available to all new and existing Jio users.

Customers will have the option to buy Oppo A15 3GB with or without Jio SIM. However, customers will need a Jio SIM card for both data and voice services.

The phone is available in Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue color variants., OPPO A15 3GB comes with a 4230mAh battery, and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor.

Oppo A15 Specifications

Oppo A15 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. Further the display comes with 89% screen-to-body ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, Oppo A15 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

For the optics, there is a triple camera system. It has a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel front camera.

Oppo A15 is equipped with a fingerprint sensor at the back and AI Face Unlock technology. It packs a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W charging and runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The sleek and smart device measures 164.00 x 75.00 x 8.00mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs only 175.00 grams.