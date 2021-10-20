Oppo K9s announced with Snapdragon 778G SoC, 5000mAh battery

Oppo has today announced Oppo K9s mid-range 5G smartphone in China. The device has a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a triple camera setup, ColorOS 11.2 based on Android 11 and a 5000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Oppo K9s price

The Oppo phone is priced at 1699 yuan (Rs. 19,905 approx.) for the 6GB + 128GB version and the 8GB + 128GB version costs 1899 yuan (Rs. 22,250 approx.). It comes in Obsidian Black, Neon Sliver and Magic Purple colours.

The phone is available to order from today and will go on sale in China from November 1. There is no information on international availability as of yet.

Specs

The phone features a 6.59-inch full HD+ display with 1080×2412 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 401ppi pixel density, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Panda glass protection. Also there is a 240Hz touch sampling rate and 96 percent NTSC.

Oppo K9s packs the a 2.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor. It has up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.7 aperture and an 81-degree field of view. It also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. Lastly, there is a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture and an 89-degree field of view. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture and a 79-degree field of view.

As for software, the handset runs ColorOS 11.2 based on Android 11. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 164.43× 75.88×8.52mm in dimensions and weighs 199g.