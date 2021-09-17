Oppo K9 Pro spotted at Geekbench with key specs

Oppo is working on a new smartphone, as it has been spotted on the popular benchmarking website, Geekbench. Dubbed as Oppo K9 Pro, the Oppo smartphone has been listed on the Geekbench site revealing its key specifications.

Oppo K9 Pro Geekbench listing

The Geekbench listing reveals that the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core processor that includes four CPU cores working at 2GHz, three CPU cores clocking at 2.60GHz, and a prime core ticking at 3GHz. In addition, the phone will pack MediaTek’s MT6893Z/CZA processor, corresponding to MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC.

Moving on, the listing reveals that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. The phone has received 819 points in the single-core test and 2494 points in the multi-core test. The device is loaded with 12GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

Meanwhile, the phone has also been found listed on the Chinese retailer JD’s website. It shows the phone from all angles.

As per an earlier China Telecom listing, Oppo K9 Pro will come in three variants. It will be priced at at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,300) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB storage option will be priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,600). The premium variant with the 12GB + 256GB storage will cost you CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs.33,000).

The phone will come in Glacier Overture, Obsidian Warrior, and Neon Silver Sea colour options. The phone will be launched in China on September 26.

Oppo K9 Pro specifications

Oppo K9 Pro 5G phone comes with model number PEYM00 on the listing. The phone will feature a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. Further, there will be a resolution of 1080 X 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC will power it. In addition, the phone may pack up to 12GB RAM and offer up to 256GB of storage.

The Oppo phone will come with a 4,400mAh battery with fast charging support. In addition, the phone is preinstalled with the Android 11 operating system with ColorOS UI on top.

In the camera department, the phone will sport a triple rear camera setup. There will be a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, there will be a 16-megapixel camera.

The phone measures 158.7 x 73.5 x 8.5mm, and it weighs 180 grams. It will have an in-screen fingerprint sensor and gravity, proximity and light sensors as well.