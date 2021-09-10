Oppo K9 Pro specifications, images, price leaked ahead of launch

Recently, an Oppo smartphone with PEYM00 model number was spotted at the TENAA certification platform. The phone is said to launch as the Oppo K9 Pro in China this month. Now Oppo K9 Pro specifications have been revealed in a China Telecom listing. In addition, the listing also has leaked the price of the upcoming phone.

As per the China Telecom listing, Oppo K9 Pro will come in three variants. It will be priced at at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,300) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB storage option will be priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,600). The premium variant with the 12GB + 256GB storage will cost you CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs.33,000).

The phone will come in Glacier Overture, Obsidian Warrior, and Neon Silver Sea colour options. It is said to be launched in China on September 24.

Oppo K9 Pro specifications

Oppo K9 Pro 5G phone comes with model number PEYM00 on the listing. The phone will feature a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. Further, there will be a resolution of 1080 X 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC will power it. In addition, the phone may pack up to 12GB RAM and offer up to 256GB of storage.

The Oppo phone will come with a 4,400mAh battery with fast charging support. In addition, the phone is preinstalled with the Android 11 operating system with ColorOS UI on top.

In the camera department, the phone will sport a triple rear camera setup. There will be a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, there will be a 16-megapixel camera.

The phone measures 158.7 x 73.5 x 8.5mm, and it weighs 180 grams. It will have an in-screen fingerprint sensor and gravity, proximity and light sensors as well.