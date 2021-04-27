Oppo K9 5G Specifications revealed through official listing

The Oppo K9 5G has appeared in an official listing revealing the key specifications of the device along with its design.

Oppo K9 5G is set to launch in China on May 6 but the company has already revealed the smartphone on its website ahead of the launch. The Oppo K9 5G has been listed on Oppo's China website which reveals the design as well as the key specifications of the smartphone.

Oppo had already confirmed before that the smartphone will come with a Snapdragon 768G SoC, 64MP triple camera, and 65W charging.

Oppo K9 5G Specifications

Oppo K9 5G sports a 6.43-inch Samsung-made OLED display having a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Underneath the screen sits a sixth-gen fingerprint scanner along with the front facing camera on the top left inside a punch hole.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage as per a JD.com listing. For the cameras, you get a 64MP primary camera on the rear coupled with an 8MP ultrawide module, with the third camera likely being a depth or macro sensor as it is still under the wraps. On the front, you get a 32MP sensor for selfies.

The smartphone draws power from a 4,300 mAh battery which supports 65W fast charging and Oppo claims it will go from flat to 100% in 35 minutes. The smartphone weighs about 172 grams and is just 7.9mm thick.

There is no information regarding the pricing of the smartphone but we are likely to learn more the next Thursday when the phone arrives in the region.