Advertisement

Oppo K9 5G Specifications revealed through official listing

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : April 27, 2021 1:20 pm

Latest News

The Oppo K9 5G has appeared in an official listing revealing the key specifications of the device along with its design.
Advertisement

Oppo K9 5G is set to launch in China on May 6 but the company has already revealed the smartphone on its website ahead of the launch. The Oppo K9 5G has been listed on Oppo's China website which reveals the design as well as the key specifications of the smartphone. 

 

Oppo had already confirmed before that the smartphone will come with a Snapdragon 768G SoC, 64MP triple camera, and 65W charging. 

 

Oppo K9 5G Specifications

 

Advertisement

Oppo K9 5G

 

Oppo K9 5G sports a 6.43-inch Samsung-made OLED display having a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Underneath the screen sits a sixth-gen fingerprint scanner along with the front facing camera on the top left inside a punch hole. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage as per a JD.com listing. For the cameras, you get a 64MP primary camera on the rear coupled with an 8MP ultrawide module, with the third camera likely being a depth or macro sensor as it is still under the wraps. On the front, you get a 32MP sensor for selfies. 

 

The smartphone draws power from a 4,300 mAh battery which supports 65W fast charging and Oppo claims it will go from flat to 100% in 35 minutes. The smartphone weighs about 172 grams and is just 7.9mm thick. 

 

There is no information regarding the pricing of the smartphone but we are likely to learn more the next Thursday when the phone arrives in the region. 

Oppo A94 5G announced with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 48MP quad rear cameras

Oppo A54 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India starting at Rs 13,490

Oppo A74 5G launched in India with 90Hz refresh rate, triple-camera setup, 5,000 mAh battery

Oppo A75 5G goes on sale in India starting today

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo A53s 5G launched in India with Dimensity 700, up to 8GB RAM, 5000mAh battery

Tecno Spark 7 Pro announced with 90Hz display, Helio G80, 48MP triple cameras

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies