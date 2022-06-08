Oppo K10 5G launched in India with Dimensity 810 5G SoC

Oppo has launched the Oppo K10 5G in India today. The new mid-range smartphone from Oppo comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor and features a 7.99mm Ultra Slim design with OPPO Glow. The smartphone has 8GB RAM and supports up to 5GB virtual RAM expansion as well.

OPPO K10 5G will be available for purchase in India starting 15th June 2022 at 12 PM IST across e-commerce platform – Flipkart, mainline retail outlets, and OPPO Online Store at Rs 17,499 for the single 8GB + 128GB variant. It will be available in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colour finishes.

Customers purchasing the K10 5G on Flipkart or OPPO Online Store can avail a No Cost EMI for up to 3 months, a flat discount of Rs 1500 on SBI Debit/Credit Cards and EMI transactions, Axis Bank Debit/Credit Cards, and EMI transactions, Bank of Baroda Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI and Kotak Mahindra Bank Debit/Credit Cards EMI transactions.

Oppo K10 5G Specifications

The Oppo K10 5G sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a pixel density of 269ppi. Further, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It also supports microSD card storage expansion.

On the back, the phone features a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel f/1.7 primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. In addition, the phone will sport an 8-megapixel f/2.0 selfie sensor.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. In addition, the phone runs on Android 12 out of the box which is based on ColorOS 12.1. For security, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 5.8, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C and GPS. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack and ultra linear stereo speaker setup.