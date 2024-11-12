OPPO Find X8 Series India, Global Launch on November 21: How to Pre-Reserve and Avail Benefits?

OPPO has announced the Find X8 series India and global launch, which will take place on November 21 in Bali. The two new devices debuted in China earlier last month and will be making a comeback in India after years. OPPO has also opened the pre-bookings for the devices in India so users can avail of various benefits.

OPPO Find X8 Series India, Global Launch: How to Pre-book the Phones?

OPPO Find X8 series India and global launch is set for November 21 at 10:30AM IST in Bali. Before the launch, interested buyers can pre-book the Find X8 series in India by purchasing the Pre-reserve Pass from Flipkart. By doing that, they’ll become eligible for an OPPO Gift Box worth Rs 13,847, which will include:

OPPO Enco Air 3 Pro

OPPO 80W SUPERVOOC Car Charger

OPPO Type-C VOOC Cable White (1 Meter)

To avail the Pre-reserve Pass, follow the instructions below:

Secure the pre-reserve pass with a Rs 999 deposit. During the Pre-order/Sale period of the newly launched OPPO Find X8 Series smartphone, log in to Flipkart to order. The Rs 999 deposit will be automatically deducted from the final price at purchase. Once the Delivery is completed, within 10 days of delivery, after the return period is completed, you will be eligible to get an OPPO Gift Box worth Rs 13,847. The pass is valid until January 3rd, 2025, and if the order is not placed before this date, the Pass will be cancelled. The pass amount of Rs 999 is non-refundable if the pass is not redeemed.

OPPO Find X8 Series Details

Oppo launched the Find X8 in China at a starting price of Rs CNY 4,199 (approx Rs 50,000). The company debuted the Find X8 Pro for CNY 5,299 (approx Rs 63,000). Indian pricing has been kept under wraps. However, the Pro model may be priced above Rs 70,000.

Speaking of the Pro model, it sports a 6.78-inch (2780×1264 pixels) AMOLED Display with a 1 to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness, 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz instant touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, and OPPO Crystal Shield protection.

It packs the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Processor with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device gets Hasselblad optics and is the first device in the world to get a dual periscope telephoto sensor setup.

The complete camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera with a 1/1.4″ Sony LYT-808 sensor that has f/1.6 aperture, OIS, and 10-bit HDR, paired with a 50MP 1/2.75″ Samsung JN5 ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 120 FoV, joined further by a 50MP 1/1.95″ Sony LYT-600 3x periscope telephoto sensor with f/2.6 aperture, OIS, and another 50MP 1/2.51″ Sony IMX858 6x periscope telephoto camera with f/4.3 aperture, OIS, up to 120X digital zoom, along with Hasselblad portrait.

At the front, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX615 f/2.4 front camera. The device is backed up by a 5910mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired and 50W wireless charging. For connectivity, you get 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be), Bluetooth v5.4, Beidou, GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), GALILEO (E1+E5a+E5b), QZSS (L1+L5), dual-antenna NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The OPPO Find X8 Pro also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, an IP68 + IP69 rating, and an IR blaster. The device runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15.