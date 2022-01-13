Oppo Find X5 Pro: Everything we know so far

Oppo’s flagship phone for 2022 is expected to be the Oppo Find X5 Pro that will succeed the Find X3 Pro from last year. There have been a couple of leaks so far for the smartphone which reveal how it will look and what it will come with under the hood. So here’s everything we know so far for the Oppo Find X5 Pro.

Oppo Find X5 Pro Design

Back in December, OnLeaks shared the renders for the Oppo Find X5 Pro that showed how the device will purportedly look. The renders shared by the tipster show us that the Find X5 Pro will have a similar design as last year’s Find X3 Pro with the back panel curving up slightly to form the camera array.

However, this time, the Oppo has switched from a square camera module to a strange trapezoidal shaped one that will seemingly hours triple cameras and an LED flash. Further, the back panel now seems to have a sandblasted texture instead of the glass panel that we saw on the Find X3 Pro.

Lastly, the power button resides on the right while the volume buttons stay on the left spine of the phone. We can see minimal bezels on the front along with a curved display, and a punch hole at the top left for the front camera. Overall, the only major change we can notice is the camera module design while the rest of the design stays similar. We also expect a dual speaker setup with one at the bottom and one at the top along with the Type-C port at the bottom for charging.

Oppo Find X5 Pro Specifications (Rumoured)

As for the specifications, tipster Digital Chat Station shared the key specs of the Find X5 Pro recently, however for some reason, these were deleted later on. But, Abhishek Yadav on Twitter shared a screenshot of the leaked specs which reveal that the phone could come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display that offers a Quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the device could feature a triple camera setup including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS support, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 13-megapixel tertiary camera. For selfies, the punch-hole on the front may house a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 camera.

Under the hood, the device will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with Oppo’s own MariSilicon X Chip. It should be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The device will likely run Android 12 with ColorOS 12 on top. For security, it will feature Goodix G7 in-display fingerprint scanner.

There are also rumours that suggest an Oppo Find X5 device is also in the works that will have similar specifications as the Pro model, but will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.