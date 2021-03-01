Advertisement

Oppo Find X3 series launching on March 11: Everything We Know So Far

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 01, 2021 5:33 pm

Oppo Find X3 Pro will feature a tall 6.7-inch curved display with a QHD+ resolution of 1440x3216 pixel and 120Hz refresh rate display.
Oppo has today confirmed the global launch of Find X3 series smartphones on March 11th. The company is expected to announce Find X3, Find X3 Pro and the Find X3 Lite smartphones at the event.

The Oppo Find X3 series launch will be held on March 11 at 5 PM IST or 11:30 AM UTC/GMT. Oppo has also confirmed to launch Find X3 Pro in India on the said date. It will be an online event that will be live-streamed on YouTube.

 

Oppo Find X3, Find X3 Pro expected specifications


Oppo Find X3 will reportedly sport a 6.78-inch QHD+120Hz adaptive refresh screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels as well as a 12.6-megapixel primary camera sensor. It will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will run Android 11 with ColorOS 11.2. Oppo Find X3 will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Oppo has previously confirmed that the Find X3 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Oppo Find X3 Pro will feature a tall 6.7-inch curved display with a QHD+ resolution of 1440x3216 pixel and 120Hz refresh rate display. It will have a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Oppo Find X3 Pro will use a yet-to-be-announced 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor accompanied by an ultra-wide camera sensor, details of which are unknown at the moment. Oppo will also ship the Find X3 Pro with a 3-megapixel macro lens “ whose 25x zoom enables it to be positioned as an on-device microscope.

The fourth camera on the Oppo Find X3 Pro is said to be a 13-megapixel sensor paired with a telephoto lens that will offer 2X optical zoom. A 4,500mAh battery may power the Find X3 Pro and it may carry support for 65W SuperVOOC fast charging and 30W AirVOOC wireless charging. On the software front, the smartphone might run Android 11-based Color OS 11.2.


The Oppo Find X3 Neo 5G is said to be a rebranded Reno 5 Pro+ for the global markets. The phone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 8GB with 128GB storage and 12GB with 256GB storage. It will run on Android 11 out of the box nas will pack a 4500mAh battery with 65W Super Flash Charge.  It is likely to feature 6.55-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 3D 90Hz OLED display.

 

